no-plan-to-expand-mandatory-shots

It is not the government’s intention to extend mandatory vaccinations, according to the general secretary of primary healthcare, Marios Themistokleous.

He told Mega TV on Saturday that everything is in a state of flux and hinges on the prevailing conditions at any given time.

“As long as we continue to make appointments, any measure of obligation moves away,” he said.

He added that 190,000 people have received the third dose of the vaccine, while clarifying that the third dose is to strengthen protection, insisting that someone is still considered fully vaccinated without it.

Regarding the vaccination rates in northern Greece, Themistokleous stressed that they are lower compared to the rest of the country.

“We find some people who are hesitant, [get them to] talk to health professionals, and we have managed to convince some of them to get vaccinated.”

Regarding developments in the field of medicine to cure the coronavirus, Themistokleous noted that “there will be medicines, some companies are already announcing results.”

“The EU is in the process of buying, as it has done with vaccines. But drugs will not solve the problem. They will certainly help some people, but the solution to the pandemic is not” treatment but vaccines, he said.