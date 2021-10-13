Recent quakes in Crete are not connected, expert says

A crack is seen on the seaside following an earthquake in the village of Xerokampos on the island of Crete, Greece, October 12, 2021. [Stringer/Reuters]

The 6.3 Richter quake that shook the village of Zakros in Crete on Tuesday is not linked to the 5.8 Richter quake near the village of Arkalochori roughly two weeks ago, professor of seismology Ethymios Lekkas told state-run AMNA news agency on Tuesday.

According to Lekkas, who is president of the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation of Greece, the two quakes arose from two different faults.

Tuesday’s tremor was a superficial and shallow event that was felt widely in Crete, the islands of the Dodecanese and the wider region.

According to Lekkas, the epicentre of Tuesday’s quake was 80 km away from that of Arkalochori and arose in a different fault.