NEWS

EU can mobilize assistance for Crete earthquake, commissioner says

eu-can-mobilize-assistance-for-crete-earthquake-commissioner-says
[InTime News]

The European Union is ready to mobilize international help if necessary following Tuesday’s earthquake on Crete, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič tweeted on Tuesday.

“Following the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the island of Crete, Greece, this morning, the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre has been in contact with the Greek civil protection authorities. We stand ready to mobilize international assistance, if necessary,” he said. [AMNA]

 

Earthquake
READ MORE
[Sitia Online]
NEWS

Emergency response plan activated for Crete quake

[InTime News]
NEWS

6.3-magnitude quake rocks Crete

almost-4-000-homes-uninhabitable-after-crete-earthquake
NEWS

Almost 4,000 homes uninhabitable after Crete earthquake

[InTime News]
NEWS

Mobile housing units reach quake-stricken Cretans

[InTime News]
NEWS

Over 3,000 homes condemned in aftermath of Crete earthquake

[InTime News]
NEWS

4.2-magnitude earthquake felt in Nisyros