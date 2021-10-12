EU can mobilize assistance for Crete earthquake, commissioner says

The European Union is ready to mobilize international help if necessary following Tuesday’s earthquake on Crete, EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarčič tweeted on Tuesday.

“Following the 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck the island of Crete, Greece, this morning, the EU Emergency Response Coordination Centre has been in contact with the Greek civil protection authorities. We stand ready to mobilize international assistance, if necessary,” he said. [AMNA]