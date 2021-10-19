supreme-court-prosecutor-asks-to-review-patelis-parole

Supreme Court Prosecutor Vassilios Pliotas asked on Tuesday to review a copy of the ruling by an Athens appellate paroles court which allowed for the release of Georgios Patelis, an official of the far-right Golden Dawn party, on parole the day before. The prosecutor will examine the decision to determine whether to file for a reversal of the decision. Patelis has served just one year of a 10-year sentence imposed last year.

The parole board decided in favour of his parole due to his child’s health problems, finding that he met the requirements for a suspension of his sentence until the case is presented before a higher court. Patelis was released with the sole condition that he report to a police station at regular intervals and does not leave the country.

Patelis was head of Golden Dawn’s Nikaia chapter and had been convicted to 10 years in prison for membership in a criminal organization and for complicity in the murder of anti-fascist rapper Pavlos Fyssas. [AMNA]