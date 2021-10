Manolis Christodoulakis, Central Committee secretary of the center-left Movement for Change (KINAL) alliance, was appointed as temporary spokesperson, according to a party statement on Tuesday.

Christodoulakis is covering the gap left by Pavlos Christidis, who resigned last Friday (Oct. 15) after announcing his intention to run for party president.

KINAL said the appointment will last until the new leadership is elected on December 5.