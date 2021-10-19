NEWS

New coronavirus cases continue to rise with 3,739 reported on Tuesday

Greek health authorities announced a recent high of 3,739 new cases on Tuesday, with only 12 being identified by testing conducted at the Greek border. The report by the National Organization for Public Health also announced 29 deaths and revealed that 356 patients are currently intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

The total number of coronavirus cases has now reached 700,959 since the start of the pandemic, with a total of 15,447 deaths over the same period.

There are 44 (12.36%) fully vaccinated intubated patients, with the other 312 intubated patients (87.64%) being unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

