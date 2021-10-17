NEWS PANDEMIC

Tighter measures mulled for ‘purple’ areas

tighter-measures-mulled-for-amp-8216-purple-amp-8217-areas
[INTIME]

The persistent high Covid-19 infection rates have led experts to consider the introduction of stricter measures in some designated areas.

The areas will be colored purple in Greece’s epidemiological maps, a darker shade than the red that now stands for the highest infection rates.

In purple areas, measures could include mandatory wearing of masks everywhere and double masks in mass transport, according to TV station Skai which broke the news.

Thoughts of adding a new color-coded infection rate designation emerged as the government decided to end measures such as curfews in red areas and to allow the vaccinated to attend entertainment spaces with music and no distancing restrictions.

The committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic is expected to take up the issue this week, Skai reported.

Coronavirus
READ MORE
[INTIME]
NEWS

Arrests, fines for violating Covid restrictions

[Alexandros Michailidis/SOOC]
COVID-19 BULLETIN

Coronavirus: 1,712 new cases, 27 deaths

A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the Covid-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]
NEWS

Coronavirus: 2,313 more cases; 30 new deaths

no-plan-to-expand-mandatory-shots
NEWS

No plan to expand mandatory shots

alarm-bells-ringing-over-poor-vax-rate
NEWS

Alarm bells ringing over poor vax rate

A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the Covid-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]
NEWS

Covid: 2,665 new cases, 27 deaths