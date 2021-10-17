Tighter measures mulled for ‘purple’ areas

The persistent high Covid-19 infection rates have led experts to consider the introduction of stricter measures in some designated areas.

The areas will be colored purple in Greece’s epidemiological maps, a darker shade than the red that now stands for the highest infection rates.

In purple areas, measures could include mandatory wearing of masks everywhere and double masks in mass transport, according to TV station Skai which broke the news.

Thoughts of adding a new color-coded infection rate designation emerged as the government decided to end measures such as curfews in red areas and to allow the vaccinated to attend entertainment spaces with music and no distancing restrictions.

The committee of experts advising the government on the pandemic is expected to take up the issue this week, Skai reported.