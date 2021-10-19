Crete: Grandfather drowns while trying to rescue grandchildren

A grandfather drowned while trying to rescue his two grandchildren on Crete on Tuesday.

The coast guard managed to rescue the two children, aged 7 and 8.

The incident happened at Gouves beach, west of the island’s capital, Iraklio.

According to local reports, the two children are being treated in Venizeleio Hospital, where their condition is described as good.

It is believed that the victim and the two children are tourists who were staying in a local hotel.