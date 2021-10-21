authorities-announce-3-407-new-coronavirus-cases-and-34-deaths

Greek health authorities announced that a further 3,407 new coronavirus cases had been identified in Greece over the 24-hour period preceding the briefing on Thursday afternoon. The report by the National Organization for Public Health also announced 34 deaths for the same period and revealed that there are currently 347 intubated patients in Greece’s ICUs.

41 (11.82%) of those intubated are fully vaccinated while the remaining 306 (88.18%) patients are unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated.

The new coronavirus cases bring the total number of cases identified in Greece since the start of the pandemic to 707,587, with a total of 15,519 deaths over the same period.

There were 703 cases identified in wider Attica, Greece’s most populous region, with another 496 identified in the northern port city of Thessaloniki.