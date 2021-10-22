dendias-meets-with-knesset-speaker

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias on Friday met with Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy at the Foreign Ministry in Athens.

Talks focused on the Greek-Israeli strategic relationship, the strengthening of bilateral ties and the promotion of parliamentary diplomacy, state-run Athens-Macedonia news agency (AMNA) reported.

Dendias on Friday also met with Georgia’s parliamentary speaker Kakha Kuchava. A tweet by the Foreign Ministry said the two sides held a “fruitful discussion on enhancing bilateral relations and deepening interparliamentary cooperation.”