Pope Francis said on Friday he will visit Greece on 4-5 December.

“I will be visiting Greece and Cyprus in the first weekend of December,” the pope told Argentinian news agency Telam in an interview.

According to Italian media, the pontiff is likely to visit refugee facilities at the island of Lesvos.

Pope Francis last visited Lesvos in April 2016, when he met with both Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew and Archbishop of Athens Ieronymos. [AMNA]