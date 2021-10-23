Nine detained, one injured in overnight clashes with police in Thessaloniki

Nine people were detained, a passerby was injured and cars were damaged during clashes between unknown individuals and police officers in central Thessaloniki during the night.

According to the state-run news agency AMNA, the incident started when an unspecified number of people with covered faces hurled stones and petrol bombs against policemen stationed around the Turkish Consulate on Agiou Dimitriou Street shortly after 1 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Officers pushed them back and the suspects entered the premises of the city’s Aristotle University from where they launched a new attack with petrol bombs shortly after, damaging three parked cars.

The same suspects argued with a passerby who was lightly injured and had to be transferred to a local hospital for medical assistance.