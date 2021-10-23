NEWS

President heading to Thessaloniki for patron saint holiday, Ohi Day

president-heading-to-thessaloniki-for-patron-saint-holiday-ohi-day

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is heading to Thessaloniki to attend four-day events for the celebration of the city’s patron saint Aghios Dimitrios and October 28 Ohi Day commemorative events, starting Monday.  

The Ohi Day marks the anniversary of the decision by Athens on October 28, 1940 to reject an ultimatum from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, which triggered Greece’s entry into the Second World War.

At 6.30 p.m. on Monday, Sakellaropoulou will attend an event about Cyprus’ National Revival Struggle at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, which is co-organized with the University of Cyprus, in the presence of Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades.

On Tuesday morning (Oct. 26), Aghios Dimitrios Day, she will attend a flag raising ceremony at the White Tower of Thessaloniki, followed by a service at St. Dimitrios church. At 6.30 p.m., she will attend an event at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki which commemorates patron saint Aghios Dimitrios, as well as the 109th anniversary of the city’s liberation from Ottoman rule.

On Wednesday at noon (Oct. 27), Sakellaropoulou will attend the inauguration of the “Ntinos Christianopoulos” archive exhibition at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s main library. At 6 p.m. she will attend the launch of the Philhellenisms, 1780-1860 exhibition at the Museum of Byzantine Culture, and at 7 p.m. she will visit the Thessaloniki Municipal Gallery-Casa Bianca where she will be given a tour of the Nikolaos Gyzis-120 years since his death exhibition.

On “Ohi” Day, Sakellaropoulou will lay a wreath at the Heroes Monument at the 3rd Army Battalion in Thessaloniki, and at 11 a.m. she will attend the military parade, which will wrap up the October 28 commemorative events at Thessaloniki.

[AMNA]

Anniversary History
READ MORE
A member of the Pontic Association, dressed in traditional costume, attends the events for the Day of Remembrance of the Genocide of Pontic Greeks in Syntagma, Athens, on Wednesday 19 May 2021. [Orestis Panagiotou/ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Pontic Greek genocide remembered

tsipras-we-honor-the-memory-of-the-victims-of-pontic-greek-genocide
NEWS

Tsipras: ‘We honor the memory of the victims of Pontic Greek genocide’

on-holocaust-remembrance-day-pm-calls-for-vigilance-against-absolute-evil
NEWS

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, PM calls for vigilance against ‘Absolute Evil’

president-marks-holocaust-remembrance-day
NEWS

President marks Holocaust Remembrance Day

Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives at the entrance of the Maximos Mansion to welcome Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev, earlier this month. The upcoming vote on the protocols of the 2018 deal between the two countries will present the Greek leader with a tricky political conundrum. [EPA]
NEWS

PM marks 47th anniversary of the restoration of democracy in Greece

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis arrives for a European Union leaders meeting in Brussels, Belgium June 24, 2021. [Johanna Geron/Pool/Reuters]
NEWS

Mitsotakis urges Turkey to abandon threats against Cyprus, Turkish Cypriots