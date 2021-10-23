President heading to Thessaloniki for patron saint holiday, Ohi Day

Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou is heading to Thessaloniki to attend four-day events for the celebration of the city’s patron saint Aghios Dimitrios and October 28 Ohi Day commemorative events, starting Monday.

The Ohi Day marks the anniversary of the decision by Athens on October 28, 1940 to reject an ultimatum from Italian dictator Benito Mussolini, which triggered Greece’s entry into the Second World War.

At 6.30 p.m. on Monday, Sakellaropoulou will attend an event about Cyprus’ National Revival Struggle at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki, which is co-organized with the University of Cyprus, in the presence of Cyprus’ President Nicos Anastasiades.

On Tuesday morning (Oct. 26), Aghios Dimitrios Day, she will attend a flag raising ceremony at the White Tower of Thessaloniki, followed by a service at St. Dimitrios church. At 6.30 p.m., she will attend an event at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki which commemorates patron saint Aghios Dimitrios, as well as the 109th anniversary of the city’s liberation from Ottoman rule.

On Wednesday at noon (Oct. 27), Sakellaropoulou will attend the inauguration of the “Ntinos Christianopoulos” archive exhibition at the Aristotle University of Thessaloniki’s main library. At 6 p.m. she will attend the launch of the Philhellenisms, 1780-1860 exhibition at the Museum of Byzantine Culture, and at 7 p.m. she will visit the Thessaloniki Municipal Gallery-Casa Bianca where she will be given a tour of the Nikolaos Gyzis-120 years since his death exhibition.

On “Ohi” Day, Sakellaropoulou will lay a wreath at the Heroes Monument at the 3rd Army Battalion in Thessaloniki, and at 11 a.m. she will attend the military parade, which will wrap up the October 28 commemorative events at Thessaloniki.

