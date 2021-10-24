mitsotakis-to-saudi-arabia-monday

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis will pay a two-day official visit to Saudi Arabia on Monday and Tuesday.

On Monday, Mitsotakis is slated to speak at the Summit of the “Middle East Green Initiative”, where he will speak, together with other heads of state and government.

Following the Summit, the Prime Minister will attend an official dinner hosted by the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

On Tuesday, Mitsotakis will meet with Mohammed bin Salman at Al Yamamah Palace. The Crown Prince will then host a dinner in honor of the Prime Minister.

Afterwards, Mitsotakis will take part in the investment and financial forum “Future Investment Initiative”, where he will have a discussion with journalist John Defterios.

[AMNA]