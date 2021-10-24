vartholomaios-hospitalized-in-washington-after-feeling-unwell

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios has been hospitalized for “medical observation” in Washington D.C. after feeling unwell.

Vartholomaios felt unwell shortly before leaving for the service at St. Sophia Cathedral Sunday, due to the long flight and the busy schedule of events that followed immediately after his arrival in the United States Greece’s state agency AMNA reports.

His doctor advised him to rest and for precautionary reasons he was taken to George Washington Uninversity Hospital.

The Ecumenical Patriarch arrived in Washington Saturday night to a warm reception by members of the Greek American community and church members, his first visit since 2009. His plane landed at Andrews Air Force Base.

Vartholomaios has scheduled meetings with President Joe Biden, Secretary State Antony Blinken and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.