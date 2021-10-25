Messages of condolences from Nicosia, Brussels

Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades on Monday lamented the death of a “young politician connected to me by a selfless friendship” in his condolences message on the passing of 56-year-old Socialist leader Fofi Gennimata.

“Her sensible and well-grounded political discourse will be missed by us all,” he said.

Gennimata was dedicated to the service of “democracy and national consensus,” European Union Commissioner Margaritis Schinas said in a tweet.

“She made a contribution during some critical times for the country; with dignity, ethos and decency in every battle,” he added.