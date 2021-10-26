shootout-officers-insist-they-fired-in-self-defense

The seven officers who are facing prosecution for premeditated murder in a shootout that killed a 18-year-old man and injured a 16-year-old after a car chase in Piraeus on Saturday morning insist they acted within the bounds of the law.

The officers, who will appear before an investigative magistrate Wednesday, claim that the driver of the stolen car had homicidal intent and they acted in legal defense.

In their initial testimonies, the officers said the car rammed all five police motorcycles.

“At that moment, fearing for the life of my colleague, I pulled out my service pistol and fired once, aiming at the rear tires of the car in order to stop it. Fearing it would hit a colleague, the other police officers also shot,” said one of the officers.

Of the 10 officers involved in the pursuit, seven used their service weapons. A third individual, also 16, opened the car door and managed to escape arrest.

The parents of the man who was fatally shot testified before an investigating magistrate in Piraeus on Tuesday. Lawyers acting for the parents also submitted a memorandum detailing a number of concerns about the case.