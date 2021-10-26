parents-of-roma-man-killed-in-police-shooting-testify-before-magistrate

The parents of the 18-year-old Roma man who was fatally shot by police at the weekend in controversial circumstances testified before an investigating magistrate in Piraeus on Tuesday.

Nikos Sabanis, their son, was shot dead by police after a car chase in Perama on Saturday morning. Seven officers involved in the incident were arrested on Sunday for intentional homicide.

Lawyers acting for the parents also submitted a memorandum detailing a number of concerns about the case. The family is also receiving support from Ellan Passe, the Panhellenic Confederation of Greek Roma.

The memorandum states that Sabanis was a back-seat passenger in the car, contradicting claims that he was the driver. It also challenges police claims that they tried to immobilise the vehicle by shooting at its tyres, noting that only one tyre had burst.

The document also queries the claims made by police that they opened fire as their lives were in danger as no officers were injured in the incident.

Sabanis’ parents call for a thorough investigation of their son’s killing and for exemplary punishment of those found responsible.

The seven police officers involved, who will appear before an investigative magistrate Wednesday, claim that the driver of the stolen car had homicidal intent and they acted in legal defense. [AMNA]