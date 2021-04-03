NEWS

Internal Affairs to investigate alleged police violence in teenager case

Hellenic Police (ELAS) Chief Michalis Karamalakis has ordered the Internal Affairs service of Northern Greece to investigate accusations that police officers in Larissa used excessive force when stopping a group of teenagers, specifically breaking the arm of a thirteen-year-old boy.

According to the accusations, that have been shared widely on the Internet, the police officers did not proceed to take the teenager to the hospital but instead led him to the local police station where he remained for over two hours.

The statement released by the ELAS leadership also announced an administrative inquiry into the event.

Police Justice
