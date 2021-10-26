mitsotakis-meets-with-kerry-in-riyadh

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis met with US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on the sidelines of the Middle East Green Initiative in Riyadh on Monday.

Mitsotakis briefed Kerry on the Greek government’s initiative for its “green” transition and the fulfilment of EU environmental goals for 2030, particularly in renewable sources of energy and by the plan for “clean” energy islands, ahead of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow opening on October 31.

Greek initiatives also include reducing CO2 emissions in the shipping sector, in which transition Greek shipping can play a leading role, and the recent agreement to connect Greece and Egypt for electricity through a cable linking North Africa with Europe.

Due to its location, the premier said, Greece has a comparative advantage in becoming a hub of regional collaboration for green energy and for diversification of energy sources. [AMNA]