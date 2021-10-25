fm-signs-strategic-bilateral-framework-between-greece-and-uk

Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias and British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Strategic Bilateral Framework between Greece and the UK in London on Monday.

“Greece and the UK open a new chapter in their post-Brexit partnership, deepening their cooperation on a wide range of areas, including foreign policy and defense,” stated Dendias in an announcement uploaded to his social media, and spoke of a “warm and productive discussion on taking forward Greek-British security and trade cooperation.”

The two discussed the developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, Cyprus, and the West Balkans.