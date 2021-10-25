NEWS

Patriarch to be released from hospital and continue US visit, archbishop confirms

patriarch-to-be-released-from-hospital-and-continue-us-visit-archbishop-confirms

Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios will be released from a hospital in Washington, DC on Monday and will continue his visit to the United States, Archbishop of America Elpidophoros has confirmed.

According to a report in Greek state-run news agency AMNA, Elpidophoros said that doctors at the George Washington University Hospital are prepared to discharge the 81-year-old spiritual leader of the world’s Greek Orthodox Christians after giving him a clean bill of health.

Vartholomaios was admitted briefly to hospital on Sunday after feeling unwell from the exertions of the flight from Istanbul to Washington and a heavy schedule of meetings.

Earlier, AMNA reported that the patriarch’s meeting with US President Joe Biden, scheduled for Monday, is still on. 

It also said that Biden’s doctor inquired after Vartholomaios’ health and offered his services, if needed.

Religion Diplomacy
