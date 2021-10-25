NEWS

Middle school teacher arrested for sexual harassment of minors

middle-school-teacher-arrested-for-sexual-harassment-of-minors
[InTime News]

A 45-year-old teacher at a middle school in southern Attica was arrested on Monday for sexual harassment of minors and abuse of power. The arrest took place following accusations by the parents of a 12-year-old student.

According to the parents, their daughter was gathering her belongings and had been left alone in the classroom when the teacher approached her and began stroking her back and neck and asked her to remove her shirt.

The 45-year-old has been led to the prosecutor and, according to sources within the police, further accusations have been levelled against him. [AMNA]

Crime
READ MORE
[Dimitris Peristeris/Intime News]
NEWS

Seven officers arrested for homicide in Perama shootout

man-opens-fire-against-gas-company-workers-kills-one
NEWS

Man opens fire against gas company workers, kills one

[ANA-MPA]
NEWS

Two injured in shooting incident in northern Athens

nine-detained-one-injured-in-overnight-clashes-with-police-in-thessaloniki
NEWS

Nine detained, one injured in overnight clashes with police in Thessaloniki

one-dead-seven-injured-in-perama-police-car-chase
NEWS

One dead, seven injured in Perama police car chase

[Screengrab]
NEWS

Anarchists claim responsibility for arson attack at government data center