middle-school-teacher-arrested-for-sexual-harassment-of-minors

A 45-year-old teacher at a middle school in southern Attica was arrested on Monday for sexual harassment of minors and abuse of power. The arrest took place following accusations by the parents of a 12-year-old student.

According to the parents, their daughter was gathering her belongings and had been left alone in the classroom when the teacher approached her and began stroking her back and neck and asked her to remove her shirt.

The 45-year-old has been led to the prosecutor and, according to sources within the police, further accusations have been levelled against him. [AMNA]