athens-police-probed-after-alleged-negligence

An Athens prosecutor has ordered a preliminary probe into allegations of police negligence and indifference regarding complaints made by the neighbors of a 40-year-old over his delinquent demeanor before he shot and killed a 43-year-old and injured another on Saturday in the northern suburb of Nea Erythraia.

The probe will try to ascertain whether these calls to the police were made and why authorities did not respond.

According to reports, the perpetrator’s neighbors called the police because they saw him shooting on the roof on the day before the crime.