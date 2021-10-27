elusive-suspect-in-perama-shooting-turns-himself-in

A 15-year-old who fled the scene of a fatal police shootout with suspected criminals in the Piraeus suburb of Perama over the weekend turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

The suspect presented himself to a prosecutor in Piraeus.

Earlier Wednesday, the seven officers involved in the shootout were led to a prosecutor in Piraeus. Their transfer took place under heavy security, as a crowd gathered to protest the killing of a 20-year-old Roma.

The officers, all members of the DIAS motorcycle-riding unit, face charges of homicide with intent, serial attempted murder and unjustified use of firearms.

According to the police, the officers signalled the driver of a car which they suspected was stolen to stop for a check, but the driver sped off. A car chase ensued which ended at Elpidos Street in Perama when the driver turned and rammed the police motorcycles following him. Officers started shooting towards the car, killing the alleged driver of the vehicle and injuring a 16-year-old passenger. Six officers were also hurt, police said.

In his statement Wednesday, the third suspect claimed that he was the driver of the vehicle in question.