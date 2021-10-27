NEWS

Bulgaria connects its day-ahead power market with Romania

bulgaria-connects-its-day-ahead-power-market-with-romania
[AP]

Bulgaria’s power exchange connected on Wednesday its day-ahead power market with neighbouring Romania, allowing the linking with other European power markets and increasing liquidity.

The Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX) said the first delivery day would be on October 28.

So-called coupling aims to optimise allocation of cross-border power capacity by coordinating price calculations and flows between countries. This minimises price differentials between regions, spurs on competition and stabilises prices for consumers.

“With the inclusion of the Bulgarian-Romanian border, a geographical loop has been closed and the Southeast Europe region is now fully integrated in the Single Day-Ahead Coupling,” IBEX said in a statement.

IBEX has already coupled its day-ahead electricity market with neighbouring Greece, which would now also be connected northbound via the coupling with Romania, it said. [Reuters]

Energy
READ MORE
A man relaxes on a canoe at the Caddebostan shore, on the Asian side of Istanbul, June 8, surrounded by a mass of marine mucilage – a thick, slimy substance made up of compounds released by marine organisms, in Turkey's Marmara Sea. [AP]
NEWS

Erdogan says signed $3.2 bln green climate fund deal

[Intime News]
NEWS

Ankara wary of Athens-Cairo grid agreement

nautical-geo-in-block-1-of-cyprus-eez
NEWS

Nautical Geo in block 1 of Cyprus EEZ

Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis talks to journalists as he arrives for an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday. [AP]
NEWS

PM highlights East Med energy merits

Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven, center, talks to Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, right, next to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, left, prior a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Thursday. [AP]
NEWS

EU leaders seek to safeguard energy supplies as prices soar

[InTime News]
NEWS

Mitsotakis: Support for households during energy crisis will continue