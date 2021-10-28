7-policemen-in-deadly-car-chase-released

The seven police officers involved in the deadly chase that claimed the life of a 20-year-old have been released without restrictive conditions.

The decision was taken after a lengthy deposition before a Piraeus examining magistrate and with the consent of the prosecutor.

Both Roma minors (one injured) who were riding in the stolen car during the chase that ended in Perama were released without restrictions.

The police officers denied the charge of intentional homicide, saying that they did not intend to open fire on the occupants of the vehicle.

When cornered, the car driver ran over several of the motorcycles on which the police officers were riding. He was shot dead, with the policemen firing more than 30 rounds at the car.

The decision was greeted with applause by fellow police officers who had gathered outside the court.