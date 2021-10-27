Greek police probe ‘crazy’ riot squad officer

Police are reportedly examining footage making the rounds on the internet of a riot unit squad officer breaking the window of a store in Exarchia in central Athens while people were inside during Tuesday’s street clashes with self-styled anarchists.

In the video, the officer is heard responding “yes” to a woman inside when she called out to him asking, “Are you crazy?”

The incident occurred after the clashes at the junction of Akadimias and Solonos streets.

Six people were arrested.