NEWS

Greek police probe ‘crazy’ riot squad officer

greek-police-probe-crazy-riot-squad-officer
[AMNA]

Police are reportedly examining footage making the rounds on the internet of a riot unit squad officer breaking the window of a store in Exarchia in central Athens while people were inside during Tuesday’s street clashes with self-styled anarchists.

In the video, the officer is heard responding “yes” to a woman inside when she called out to him asking, “Are you crazy?”

The incident occurred after the clashes at the junction of Akadimias and Solonos streets.

Six people were arrested.

Crime
READ MORE
trial-of-teacher-suspected-of-indecency-adjourned
NEWS

Trial of teacher suspected of indecency adjourned

[InTime News]
NEWS

EPAL student stabbed in group assault

[AMNA]
NEWS

Fresh clashes erupt near Exarchia

[InTime News]
NEWS

Small scale clashes erupt in central Athens

athens-police-probed-after-alleged-negligence
NEWS

Athens police probed after alleged negligence

[InTime News]
NEWS

Middle school teacher arrested for sexual harassment of minors