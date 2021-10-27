acid-attack-victim-thanks-public-for-support-as-trial-concludes

A woman who suffered debilitating internal injuries, massive scarring to her face and body and emotional trauma in an acid attack in May 2020 has expressed her satisfaction that her attacker was found guilty of attempted murder.

Ioanna Paliospyrou addressed the media after the conclusion on Wednesday of the trial of Efi Kakarantzoula, who was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment.

“I’m completely satisfied with the decision of the court and now I can find the strength to focus solely on restoring my health and continuing my struggle,” Paliospyrou said, surrounded by supporters wearing white masks in solidarity with her.

After thanking the justice system, her lawyers, police, doctors, family and friends, she described the public’s support as a “very important ally for me and which gave me courage, strength and the recognition of the injustice that I have suffered.”

“I hope that women, and all victims of violence and abused women, will find hope in my face so that they will not be afraid to claim their rights. I will try to be at the side of whoever needs my help,” she said.

Paliospyrou also privately thanked the journalists who covered the case, presenting them with bracelets stating “I am strong.”