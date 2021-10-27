acid-attack-defendant-found-guilty-of-attempted-murder

The trial of a 37-year-old woman who doused another woman with acid concluded with a unanimous guilty verdict by the court on Wednesday. Efi Kakarantzoula, the defendant, was found guilty of attempted murder. Her sentence will be decided after her defense lawyers speak in court.

“The defendant did not want to ruin the face of Ioanna [the victim], she ruined her life. When she threw the acid in her face, she accepted that it could be inhaled, swallowed, find its way to her trachea, and kill her,” said the case prosecutor Charalambos Mastrantonakis, adding that “it was revenge that accepted the risk of death.”

If the prosecutor’s recommended sentencing is accepted, Kakarantzoula faces a sentence of 14 years imprisonment.