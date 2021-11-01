Minister announces changes to police rulebook, structure

Following the recent car chase and subsequent shootout in the Perama district of Piraeus and the subsequent findings of a police internal investigation, Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos on Monday announced a series of reforms aimed at improving the efficiency of Greek Police (ELAS).

Theodorikakos said the new measures include changes to the structure and the leadership of the police’s Rapid Response Unit to ensure greater coordination and efficiency, as well as updates to the rulebook of the agency in line with more modern European standards.

He also pledged in-service training for law enforcement officers – with special emphasis given to members of the DIAS motorcycle unit – and the digitization of the police operations command center.

Theodorikakos also pledged the introduction of body-worn cameras to record officers’ interactions with the public, or gather video evidence at crime scenes. The equipment, he said, will be used by all law enforcement agencies including DIAS, MAT riot police and members of the prevention and suppression team OPKE. The gear can ideally be supplied by the end of 2022, the minister said.