gov-t-says-domestic-violence-problem-must-be-tackled-full-on

Commenting on the latest murder of a woman by her husband last week on the island of Crete, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou stressed that the problem of domestic violence must be tackled on multiple levels.

“Another woman lost her life. The treatment must be at all levels. Within families, through structures that help cope with situations that lead to domestic violence,” he said on Saturday.

“The Hellenic Police has developed a plan, which to a large extent has begun to be implemented, in cooperation with local government, in order to have a timely and rapid recording of such incidents, so that we can catch up before the situation reaches the point of no return,” Oikonomou said.

He also referred to the changes in the penal code, stating that the penalties for criminal acts are being tightened in their entirety and prison terms for serious crimes, especially ones that involve killings, have increased.

He added also that “the statute of limitations for cases of sexual violence, abuse of minors is extended, whether it concerns physical violence or sexual abuse.”

“The punishment for rape and abuse is becoming very severe and now extends to life,” he continued.

“Institutionally and legally, the state shields citizens against such incidents,” he added.