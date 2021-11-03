phishing-scams-abound

The amount οf money siphoned through embezzlement schemes in Greece has increased by 200% in the first months of 2021 compared to the same period last year, with 55% of recorded incidents related to phishing scams, according to Bank of Greece data.

“The perpetrators try to stress out and pressure recipients with their messages, giving them the impression that they have little time to make critical decisions, otherwise they are told, for example, that their bank account may be blocked,” information systems security expert Andreas Venieris tells Kathimerini.

According to Europol, most phishing attacks are successful due to inadequate security measures or ignorance on behalf of users.