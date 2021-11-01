attack-on-professor-decried-by-pulmonary-society

The Hellenic Pulmonary Society on Monday “unequivocally” condemned an attack on a top lung disease expert in a taverna in the central Greek town of Kalambaka on Saturday.

Theodoros Vassilakopoulos, a professor of respiratory and critical care medicine at the University of Athens, School of Medicine and adjunct professor of McGill University, was among 15 specialists attending a scientific seminar in the area. He was physically assaulted by the taverna’s proprietors when he, and other colleagues, inquired why customers were not being checked for coronavirus vaccination certificates.

“Their approach was advisory and well-intentioned. However, the reaction by the business’ owners was disproportionate and… included physical and verbal violence,” the society said.