riot-police-clash-with-football-hooligans-in-central-athens

Riot police clashed with football hooligans in the central Athens area of Monastiraki on Wednesday night. According to information from the scene, approximately 250 people were trying to locate the visiting supporters of German club Eintracht Frankfurt. Instead, the group attacked a patrolling riot police squad with flare guns.

The German supporters are based in hotels around Omonoia Square and had earlier organized a rally towards Syntagma Square.

Eintracht Frankfurt is playing Piraeus club Olympiakos for the Europa League on Thursday.