ISIS suspect names others, upgrading investigation

The investigation of the case involving a 34-year-old Iraqi man who was arrested a month ago for his involvement in ISIS, to which he has allegedly confessed, has been upgraded in light of new information.

More specifically, the decision was made after the suspect reportedly named other people, who have already crossed into Europe and may be involved in the network of the Islamic State.

The 34-year-old was arrested on the basis of information from the counter-terrorism unit and a video showing him in Syria holding a Kalashnikov and verbally praising the actions of ISIS.

The video was posted by The New York Times in 2014.

He was arrested at his home in the Athens suburb of Patissia, where he lived with his wife and their four children.

He is believed to have crossed into Greece via Turkey in 2017. He applied for asylum twice and was rejected both times.

