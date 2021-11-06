NEWS

Countries rush to buy Merck, Pfizer’s experimental Covid-19 pills

countries-rush-to-buy-merck-pfizer-s-experimental-covid-19-pills
The Merck corporate headquarters in Kenilworth, N.J. on May 1, 2018. [Seth Wenig/AP]

Merck & Co Inc has signed nine deals to sell more than about 3 million courses in total of its experimental Covid-19 pill molnupiravir to governments around the world as nations scramble to tame the pandemic.

Merck’s Covid-19 treatment is, however, not the only one in the game. On Friday, the company’s US peer Pfizer Inc halted early a trial of its antiviral drug after it proved to cut the risk of severe Covid-19 by 89%, outdoing the results seen with Merck’s product. read more

Pfizer said it expects to submit interim trial results for its pill to US Food and Drug Administration before the U.S. Thanksgiving holiday on Nov. 25.

The United States has secured “millions of pill doses” of Pfizer’s Covid-19 treatment pill, President Joe Biden said on Friday. read more

While Merck’s drug approval in the United States is also still pending, Britain has become the first country in the world to approve the pill. The UK has already secured 480,000 courses of Merck’s drug and procured 250,000 courses of Pfizer’s.

[Reuters]

Business Coronavirus Health
READ MORE
An experimental Covid-19 treatment pill called molnupiravir being developed by Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, is seen in this undated handout photo released by Merck & Co Inc and obtained by Reuters May 17, 2021. [Merck & Co Inc/Handout via Reuters]
NEWS

Britain approves Merck’s Covid-19 pill in world first

ceo-says-pfizer-s-new-pill-to-treat-covid-could-be-available-soon
NEWS

CEO says Pfizer’s new pill to treat Covid could be available soon

pfizer-temporarily-reduces-vaccines-to-europe
NEWS

Pfizer temporarily reduces vaccines to Europe

greece-to-require-vaccination-or-negative-test-at-indoor-restaurants
NEWS

Greece to require vaccination or negative test at indoor restaurants

Nikos Ballas, 31, wearing a protective face mask, works at Cosmos Aluminium factory in Larissa, July 8. [Alexandros Avramidis/Reuters]
NEWS

Greek metalworking firm offers workers cash bonus for Covid-19 vaccinations

decision-on-mandatory-vaccinations-to-be-announced-next-week
NEWS

Decision on mandatory vaccinations to be announced next week