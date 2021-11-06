professionals-dismayed-by-new-restrictions

The head of the union representing restaurateurs and other related businesses is reportedly meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Monday to convey the dismay of professionals in the sector over the new coronavirus safety measures.

“The government is using our sector as leverage to pressure the unvaccinated, but it is not supporting businesses so they can survive,” POEET chief Giorgos Kavvathas told Athens 98.4 radio on Friday, announcing Monday’s meeting.

Anger at the new measures – which require a negative Covid test from all unvaccinated patrons at catering and leisure establishments – has also prompted a shutdown of all eateries, cafes and bars today in the western port city of Patra and other parts of the Achaia region.

Similarly, hairdressers across Greece are closing shop today in protest at the testing requirements, which they see as harming business.