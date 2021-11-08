Man wanted for his godmother’s murder turns himself in

A man wanted for the murder of his 75-year-old godmother in Nea Ionia, a suburb of the city of Volos, in central Greece, has surrendered himself to the police.

The 40-year-old, according to information, appeared alone shortly before 9 p.m. Monday at the local police headquarters Magnesia Police Department and is currently being interrogated.

Media report that, when the man turned himself in, he told police that “I have regretted what happened and I do not know, I did not understand how I got to this point to kill my godmother. I am not a murderer. It was a bad moment. I surrender to you and let me pay for my evil deed.”

The man, who has a criminal record, allegedly murdered his godmother after she refused to give him money.

The body of the woman was found Saturday in the basement of her apartment building. According to the coroner, the 75-year-old received 42 stab wounds to the head, neck, chest and arms.