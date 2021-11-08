shooting-incident-prompts-reforms-in-police-force

Presentation of the new Greek Police motorcycle DIAS Team, at the Markopoulos Training Center, in Athens, Greece on December 30, 2019. [SOOC]

In an effort to improve the efficiency of the Greek police in the wake of a car chase and shootout in the port city of Piraeus last month that resulted in the death of a 20-year-old, the Citizens’ Protection Ministry has announced a series of reforms last week.

These include a change in the rules of engagement for the rapid response squad, the introduction of continuous retraining programs for all police officers, with priority given to the those of the DIAS motorcycle unit, as well as a digital overhaul of the Hellenic Police’s (ELAS) Operations Center, with the emergency line 100 getting an 20 additional officers.

At the same time, Citizens’ Protection Minister Takis Theodorikakos announced last week that all officers of different sections including the Dias motorcycle, riot and street patrol units will be provided with cameras. The plan for cameras is already underway since March this year, when another incident of police violence in the southern suburb of Nea Smyrni prompted Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis to announce the measure.

The project was budgeted in April at 9.5 million euros for the purchase of 2,000 cameras, but the exact number, however, “may be modified based on police needs.”