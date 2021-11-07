man-wanted-for-murder-in-volos

A 40-year-old man is wanted for the murder of a 75-year-old woman, his godmother, in Volos. According to information available to Kathimerini, the man, who has a criminal record, is accused of murdering his godmother after she refused to give him money.

Early reports suggested that the man was in police custody, but instead it seems that the man confessed to the police over the phone but did not turn himself in.

The body of the woman was found on Saturday in the basement of her apartment building. [AMNA]