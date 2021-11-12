more-restrictions-for-unvaccinated-likely

People who continue to refuse the vaccine against Covid-19 may be looking at even more restrictions on their movements and habits if the epidemiological situation continues to deteriorate, Greece’s health minister warned on Friday.

“Restrictions will be escalated if this is thought necessary, not for any punitive reasons but because the majority of heavy cases are unvaccinated,” Thanos Plevris told Skai radio, a day after the National Organization for Public Health (EODY) reported that occupancy at Greece’s intensive care Covid wards had reached 89% and the number of patients on ventilators rose to 503.

Plevris did not divulge what these restrictions could entail, but Development Minister Adonis Georgiadis had, earlier on Friday, indicated that they may include negative Covid tests being required for entry into supermarkets and other food stores.

Under the current restrictions, people who do not have a vaccination of valid recovery certificate have to show a negative rapid or PCR test to gain admission to all retail outlets apart from food stores, as well as to hair salons, cafes, restaurants and other mixed venues.

Asked by Open TV to clarify on the likelihood of such a measure being introduced, Georgiadis said that “of course it is being considered, but there are problems,” with regards to its implementation.

“There are certain fellow Greeks who will not take a rapid test either and we cannot deprive them of access to basic necessities,” he said, adding the problem of long lines forming outside supermarkets during the busier shopping hours.