anti-vax-parents-may-lose-custody-of-children

A couple in the northern Greek city of Serres run the risk of losing custody of their four children for refusing to send them to school, as they are against self-tests and the use of masks, which are compulsory by law for pupils to attend class.

According to prosecutors following the case, the removal of parental custody can be ordered in cases where it is deemed the parents are not fulfilling their duties or it is determined that there is a risk to the physical or mental health of the children.

The local prosecutor’s office has ordered an investigation into the family home in order to determine the conditions under which the care/custody of the children is exercised by the parents.