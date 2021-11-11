NEWS

Anti-vax parents may lose custody of children

anti-vax-parents-may-lose-custody-of-children
[InTime News]

A couple in the northern Greek city of Serres run the risk of losing custody of their four children for refusing to send them to school, as they are against self-tests and the use of masks, which are compulsory by law for pupils to attend class.

According to prosecutors following the case, the removal of parental custody can be ordered in cases where it is deemed the parents are not fulfilling their duties or it is determined that there is a risk to the physical or mental health of the children.

The local prosecutor’s office has ordered an investigation into the family home in order to determine the conditions under which the care/custody of the children is exercised by the parents.

Coronavirus Vaccine Justice
READ MORE
judges-reject-firefighters-case-against-mandatory-vaccination
NEWS

Judges reject firefighters’ case against mandatory vaccination

top-court-backs-mandatory-tests-for-pupils-teachers
NEWS

Top court backs mandatory tests for pupils, teachers

suspended-jail-sentence-for-father-who-ignored-school-covid-rules
NEWS

Suspended jail sentence for father who ignored school Covid rules

supreme-court-steps-in-to-stop-anti-vaxxer-intimidation-tactics
NEWS

Supreme Court steps in to stop anti-vaxxer intimidation tactics

top-court-rejects-injunction-to-freeze-health-workers-mandatory-vaccination
NEWS

Top court rejects injunction to freeze health workers’ mandatory vaccination

probe-into-university-corona-party-violations
NEWS

Probe into university corona party violations