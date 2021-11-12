NEWS

Covid: 6,862 new cases, 55 deaths, 503 intubated

A member of the medical staff puts on an extra pair of gloves in the Covid-19 ICU unit of the Marius Nasta National Pneumology Institute in Bucharest, Romania [AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda]

Health authorities announced 6,862 new coronavirus infections for the 24-hour period ending 3 p.m. Friday, slightly up on Thursday’s figure of 6,801.

The National Organization for Public Health (EODY) also announced 55 deaths, 12 fewer than on the previous day.

There were 508 patients intubated, five more than on Thursday. Of the total intubated, 83.3 percent are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 821,900 confirmed coronavirus cases, with 16,616 fatalities. Of the fatalities, 95.3 percent had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

