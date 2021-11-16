catering-sector-protests-covid-measures-with-shutdown

Cafes, restaurants and bars have declared a strike on Tuesday in protest at measures aimed at curbing rising coronavirus infections.

Representatives of the country’s restaurateurs will also be meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens to deliver a petition calling for the measures to be lifted.

Catering professionals say that business has dropped and jobs are at risk since restrictions were introduced earlier this month demanding that customers without a Covid vaccination or recovery certificate show a negative rapid or PCR test to be served. This also applies to hair salons and retail stores, with the exception of pharmacies, supermarkets and other food stores, while new restrictions have also been introduced on the number of customers per square meter.

The sector has also taken umbrage with the fact that similar restrictions have not been imposed for churches, sports stadiums and public transportation.