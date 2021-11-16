NEWS

Catering sector protests Covid measures with shutdown

catering-sector-protests-covid-measures-with-shutdown

Cafes, restaurants and bars have declared a strike on Tuesday in protest at measures aimed at curbing rising coronavirus infections.

Representatives of the country’s restaurateurs will also be meeting with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis in Athens to deliver a petition calling for the measures to be lifted.

Catering professionals say that business has dropped and jobs are at risk since restrictions were introduced earlier this month demanding that customers without a Covid vaccination or recovery certificate show a negative rapid or PCR test to be served. This also applies to hair salons and retail stores, with the exception of pharmacies, supermarkets and other food stores, while new restrictions have also been introduced on the number of customers per square meter.

The sector has also taken umbrage with the fact that similar restrictions have not been imposed for churches, sports stadiums and public transportation. 

Strike Coronavirus
READ MORE
Healthcare workers shout slogans during a rally organized by their unions outside the Health Ministry in Athens, Oct. 21, 2021. Hundreds of Greek state hospital workers marched through central Athens as part of a 24-hour strike to protest staff shortages and compulsory coronavirus vaccinations [AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis]
NEWS

Striking hospital staff hold protest in Athens

greek-health-workers-to-join-public-sector-strike-on-thursday
NEWS

Greek health workers to join public sector strike on Thursday

[Intime News]
NEWS

Legislative changes to deal with school abstentions

People wearing protective face masks walk and stand outside the Greek parliament in central Athens, on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. [Petros Giannakouris/AP]
NEWS

More pandemic measures not ruled out, says Greek health minister

[Andreea Alexandru/AP]
NEWS

Cyprus to offer booster shots to all adults 18 and over

A health worker wearing personal protective equipment walks during a health sector workers’ protest as hospitals are under pressure due to escalating Covid-19 cases, in Athens, November 15, 2021 [Reuters/Louiza Vradi]
NEWS

Health sector workers protest as hospitals struggle with Covid spike