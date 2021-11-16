legislative-changes-to-deal-with-school-abstentions

The Justice Ministry has told Kathimerini legislative action will be taken to deal with parents refusing to send their children to school due to their opposition to testing and mask use.

Supreme Court prosecutor Vassilios Pliotas has already initiated a intervention procedure against a couple in Alistrati in Serres, northern Greece, who won’t allowing their four children to go to school.

Kathimerini understands similar interventions have taken place in Athens and other cities, where social services are being mobilized by prosecutors to determine the conditions in which children are being cared for. However, legal complications and glitches remain.

Prosecutorial sources say education is compulsoryby law and it is on this basis that the prosecutor intervenes when parents do not send their children to school. However, the sources say the law that provides for sanctions against parents does not apply.