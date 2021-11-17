NEWS

Local authorities to issue temporary AMKAs

local-authorities-to-issue-temporary-amkas
[AMNA]

Local authorities have been authorized to issue temporary social security numbers (AMKA) that can be used only for the purpose of vaccination against Covid-19.

Under the new measure published in the Government Gazette, anyone, regardless of residency or citizenship status, can apply for a temporary AMKA directly from the local authority where they live or via a representative from an authorized non-governmental organization. 

The decision is part of efforts to increase vaccination coverage and is aimed mainly at migrants and migrant laborers who do not have papers and may be wary of state authorities.

