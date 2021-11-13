greek-gov-t-squarely-against-general-lockdown

The decision and the will of the government is not to have horizontal local measures that will also concern vaccinated people, government spokesman Yiannis Oikonomou reiterated on Saturday when asked about the partial lockdown that was imposed in the Netherlands.

Speaking to Skai TV, he said the government has a strategy “and we will not deviate from it.”

“The market will stand, society will stand, children at schools, students at universities. I don’t think anyone wants to go back to a regime where we texted to go out for two hours. No one in education wants to go back to a computer at home,” he said, stressing that the government will persist with “this philosophy of measures aimed primarily at the unvaccinated.”

As long as people refuse to get vaccinated, he said, they will be obliged to take the tests to go to work or participate in a series of other activities.

“The general direction is: We do not close again, we apply the sanitary measures, there is an extensive system of controls that is applied much more strictly, all this in order to remain open and not to take steps back,” he added.