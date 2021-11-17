Authorities announce 87 coronavirus related deaths, 6,682 new cases

Greek health authorities announced 6,682 new coronavirus cases and 87 deaths on Wednesday. The report by the National Organization for Public Health also revealed that 561 patients are currently intubated in Greece’s ICUs.

Out of these patients, 466 (83.07%) are either unvaccinated or only partially vaccinated while 95 (16.93%) are fully vaccinated.

The 6,682 new cases were identified from 326,949 tests, with a positivity rate of 2.04%.

The total of coronavirus cases in Greece since the start of the pandemic rose to 853, 841, with a total of 17,012 deaths recorded over the same time.

Attica, Greece’s most populous region, recorded 1,632 cases while the northern port city of Thessaloniki had 1,148.