covid-denier-at-thessaloniki-hospital-investigated-after-patient-dies

A prosecutor has ordered the investigation of a now suspended health supervisor at a hospital in Thessaloniki in northern Greece who apparently encouraged a 51-year-old female Covid patient not to get intubated before she died last week.

The probe was launched after excerpts of a private conversation between the two were publicized.

The woman told the supervisor, an anti-vaxxer, that she did not want to be intubated and he responded that she “should not accept.”

He also questioned whether she was indeed infected. “Who said so? How did they diagnose you? What if it’s the flu? Or something else? How do they know?” the excerpt revealed he said.